Move Over Ketchup Popsicle, the Tacosicle is Here

Canada broke the internet with their Ketchup Popsicle dubbed the Frenchsicle and that got the team at TacoTuesday.com thinking and googling. According to dozens of marketing firms, two out of every three Americans prefer salsa to ketchup. Factor in that tacos are everyone’s favorite food on planet earth and the team decided a Tacosicle was needed. Although these beauties are not sold in stores, you’ll find they are easy to make. Granted not many (if any) will want to eat these but taco fans can find the tacos they’ll actually want to eat at TacoTuesday.com.

The Tacosicle, featured here, is a vibrant combination of taco toppings, including cheese, cilantro, serrano peppers, Tapatio, tomatoes, shredded meat and tortillas.

“Tacos and Taco Tuesday are fun,” said Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com. “We tend to have a spicy personality, so the Tacosicle just makes sense to us. Try it for yourself and decide which trend is better, the Frenchsicle or the #Tacosicle!”

TacoTuesday.com is on a mission to find the best of the best while living the best taco lifestyle possible. The taco obsessed can share their Tacosicle moments using the hashtag #tacosicle and the best video on TikTok & IG will win 2 tickets to a summertime Secret Taco Tuesday dinner society party at exclusive locations, with incredible chefs, tacos and tequila.