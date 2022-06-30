Happay Ranked as the Best Travel and Expense Management Platform at the Digital Transformation Summit Held in Dubai

Last week, Happay, a T&E management company was awarded the “Best Travel and Expense Management Platform” at the 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Summit held on 22-23 June in Dubai.

Under the theme “Decoding Barriers to Pave the Way for UAE’s Digital Future,” Digital Transformation Summit UAE brought together UAE’s 200+ CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, heads of digital transformation, IT infrastructure, cyber security, information and communication technologies and other experts in the domain.

The summit saw many expert speakers and thought leaders paving the way for crucial discussions, sharing incredible case studies and best practices to decode the barriers to the digital future. The central part of the summit was one-on-one meetings and networking sessions between leaders to share and gain knowledge with peers from across the industries of the UAE.

Happay, which serves over 6,500 businesses, managing work-related expenses for over 2 million users globally with about $3 billion in annual spending, generated tremendous interest in the summit. Serving across 20 countries in more than 40 verticals, Happay has rapidly become one of the most trusted choices of businesses across the globe.

The company provides cloud-based end-to-end business spend management software. With an enterprise-ready suite of Travel, Expense and Payment solutions that is well-integrated, the platform gives businesses 100% real-time visibility & control of their pre-, on- and post-travel spends.

Happay is now associated with some of the leading industry names like PWC, the Tata Group, Maruti Suzuki and many more. In a short time of stepping into the Middle East, it has become a preferred T&E software of CIOs and CFOs, ahead of all the legacy solutions in the region.

The eligibility criteria for the award included having contributed significantly towards successfully delivering game-changing digital transformation initiatives with trailblazing technology products, solutions, or services. The 2022 edition of the Digital Transformation Summit saw a brilliant response from leaders across UAE and was organised by Exito Media Concepts Pvt Ltd at Sofitel Obelisk.