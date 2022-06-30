Hong Kong – Service arrangements of Yuen Long Jockey Club Dental Clinic of DH

Service arrangements of Yuen Long Jockey Club Dental Clinic of DH *****************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) announced today (June 30) that general public (GP) sessions at the Yuen Long Jockey Club Dental Clinic will be relocated to the Yuen Long Government Offices Dental Clinic starting from July due to staffing deployment. Other services at the Yuen Long Jockey Club Dental Clinic will be suspended until further notice. The DH will inform users with prior appointments of affected services and make separate arrangements for them.





The operating time of the GP sessions can be found at the following website: www.dh.gov.hk/english/tele/tele_chc/tele_chc_dcgps.html.