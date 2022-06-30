Hong Kong – Celebration events to mark 25th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR

Celebration events to mark 25th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR *********************************************************************



​The sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, and senior government officials will attend a flag-raising ceremony tomorrow (July 1) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).







The flag-raising ceremony will be held at Golden Bauhinia Square outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai at 8am. The Police Band will perform at the ceremony and two singers, Mr Chen Yong and Ms Phoebe Tam, will sing the national anthem, followed by a fly-past and a sea parade by the disciplined services.







Following the flag-raising ceremony, the Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong’s Return to the Motherland and the Inaugural Ceremony of the Sixth-term Government of the HKSAR will be held at the Grand Hall on Level 3 of the HKCEC.







People are reminded that no public viewing area will be set up for the flag-raising ceremony on July 1. Golden Bauhinia Square and the nearby area will be designated as a restricted zone by the Police. Only holders of valid passes will be allowed entry.

