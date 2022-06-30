Equitus Welcomes Anton V. Schutz to Board of Directors

Equitus is pleased to announce that Mendon Ventures has appointed Anton V. Schutz to the Equitus board of directors to represent the series A preferred shareholders.

Anton V. Schutz has been in the investment and risk management business since 1986, focusing on investment and portfolio management. He founded Mendon Capital in 1996 with a long/short and event-driven investment strategy focused exclusively on the financial services sector. Previously, he worked at RBC Dain Rauscher with an institutional sales trading role in the financial institutions group. Anton also spent 10 years at Chase Manhattan Bank, where he structured investment products utilizing hedge funds and also developed and applied financial risk strategies. Anton is often interviewed regarding his expertise in the financial services sector.

“Anton joins the Board with years of experience in the financial industry, bringing with him an abundance of knowledge that spans across multiple facets of our business,” said Robert Guidry, Chief Executive Officer of Equitus. “We look forward to having Anton provide innovative perspectives on how Equitus can build better solutions to better suit our customers and meet our strategic goals.”

Equitus Corporation is an employee-owned technology company, based in Clearwater, Florida.