Hardbacon Reveals the Top Tips to Save Money on Travel this Summer

Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 39,000 Canadians, has teamed up with ​​in-house money expert Heidi Unrau to reveal the most effective ways to save on travel this summer.

Canadians are more eager than ever to travel this summer, but with Canadians facing record-breaking inflation and soaring gas prices, knowing how to make the most of your money as you vacation is a game-changer.

Hence, Harbacon money expert Heidi Unrau is sharing her favourite ways to save money on travel this summer, so you can make the most of your next vacation. Her money saving tips aim to help you get the best deals on everything from flights to hotels, as well as cash rewards on your purchases.

“Whether you’re flying down south or taking a road trip to any major Canadian city, some smart shopping and planning can go a long way this travel season,” said Heidi. “From using the right credit card to budgeting apps, there are tons of strategies to understand that will allow Canadians to travel smart this season.”

Here are Heidi’s 3 best hacks to save money on travel this summer:

Switch credit cards

The easiest way to save on travel is by making the most of your credit card. By making the switch to a Travel rewards credit card, you can reduce your travel costs, as well as benefit from features like travel insurance, baggage fee discounts, no foreign transaction fees and more.

Build a budget

To really get a hold of your finances before you travel, build a budget. The Hardbacon budgeting app can get you to a better financial place quicker than you could on your own by helping you track your spending, make a budget, and take control of your money.

Use a comparison tool

Hardbacon’s comparison tool allows Canadians to compare flights, hotels and travel insurance in order to benefit from the best prices. Canadians can now compare flight prices to find cheap airline tickets, save hundreds of dollars when they compare prices on travel insurance, as well as compare hotels to find the best rates.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers, robo-advisors, mortgages and crypto exchanges. Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.