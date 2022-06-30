British American Rock Band Heading Out on Five US State Tour



Full Schedule:



7/1/2022 – B Side Liquor Lounge, Cleveland, Ohio



7/15/2022 – Party in the Park, Painesville, Ohio



7/29/2022 – Rock the Park, Twinsburg, Ohio



8/13/2022 – Brewfest Waterfront, Lorain, Ohio



9/2/2022 – Jilly’s Music Room, Akron, Ohio



9/16/2022 – Westside Bowl, Youngstown, Ohio



9/24/2022 – The Bilge, Curtice, Ohio



10/07/2022 – Double Clutch Bar, Okemos, Michigan



10/8/2022 – Mulligan’s Pub, Grand Rapids, Michigan



10/9/2022 – Garage Bar @ Cadieux Cafe, Detroit, Michigan



10/18/2022 – Joe Squared, Baltimore, Maryland



10/19/2022 – The Fire, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



10/20/2022 – Caffeine Underground, Brooklyn, New York



10/22/2022 – Olive’s, Nyack, New York





About Guy Snowdon & The Citizens



A mix of those from the UK and the States: Guy Snowdon & The Citizens is the creation of its bassist and singer, Guy Snowdon, who is a transplant from Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is supported by Billy Brock (Keyboards), Tyler Ray (Guitar), and Jeremy McCabe (Drums). The Citizens were born in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballrooms John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit.





Make sure and follow them on social media for tour dates and updates on the album along with exclusive behind-the-scenes sneaky peaks.





Website – https://guyandthecitizens.com/



Facebook  https://www.facebook.com/GuyandtheCitizens/



Instagram  https://www.instagram.com/guyandthecitizens/



Videos  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCddp5YGqwK1mRJfCXxfJPyA



Twitter – https://twitter.com/GuySnowdon

