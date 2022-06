British American Rock Band Heading Out on Five US State Tour

Full Schedule:



7/1/2022 – B Side Liquor Lounge, Cleveland, Ohio



7/15/2022 – Party in the Park, Painesville, Ohio



7/29/2022 – Rock the Park, Twinsburg, Ohio



8/13/2022 – Brewfest Waterfront, Lorain, Ohio



9/2/2022 – Jilly’s Music Room, Akron, Ohio



9/16/2022 – Westside Bowl, Youngstown, Ohio



9/24/2022 – The Bilge, Curtice, Ohio



10/07/2022 – Double Clutch Bar, Okemos, Michigan



10/8/2022 – Mulligan’s Pub, Grand Rapids, Michigan



10/9/2022 – Garage Bar @ Cadieux Cafe, Detroit, Michigan



10/18/2022 – Joe Squared, Baltimore, Maryland



10/19/2022 – The Fire, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



10/20/2022 – Caffeine Underground, Brooklyn, New York



10/22/2022 – Olive’s, Nyack, New York





About Guy Snowdon & The Citizens



A mix of those from the UK and the States: Guy Snowdon & The Citizens is the creation of its bassist and singer, Guy Snowdon, who is a transplant from Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is supported by Billy Brock (Keyboards), Tyler Ray (Guitar), and Jeremy McCabe (Drums). The Citizens were born in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballroom’s John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit.





Make sure and follow them on social media for tour dates and updates on the album along with exclusive behind-the-scenes sneaky peaks.





Website – https://guyandthecitizens.com/



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GuyandtheCitizens/



Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/guyandthecitizens/



Videos – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCddp5YGqwK1mRJfCXxfJPyA



Twitter – https://twitter.com/GuySnowdon

