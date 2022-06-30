British American Rock Band Heading Out on Five US State Tour

Jun 30, 2022 | Business


Full Schedule:


7/1/2022 – B Side Liquor Lounge, Cleveland, Ohio


7/15/2022 – Party in the Park, Painesville, Ohio


7/29/2022 – Rock the Park, Twinsburg, Ohio


8/13/2022 – Brewfest Waterfront, Lorain, Ohio


9/2/2022 – Jilly’s Music Room, Akron, Ohio


9/16/2022 – Westside Bowl, Youngstown, Ohio


9/24/2022 – The Bilge, Curtice, Ohio


10/07/2022 – Double Clutch Bar, Okemos, Michigan


10/8/2022 – Mulligan’s Pub, Grand Rapids, Michigan


10/9/2022 – Garage Bar @ Cadieux Cafe, Detroit, Michigan


10/18/2022 – Joe Squared, Baltimore, Maryland


10/19/2022 – The Fire, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania


10/20/2022 – Caffeine Underground, Brooklyn, New York


10/22/2022 – Olive’s, Nyack, New York



About Guy Snowdon & The Citizens


A mix of those from the UK and the States: Guy Snowdon & The Citizens is the creation of its bassist and singer, Guy Snowdon, who is a transplant from Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is supported by Billy Brock (Keyboards), Tyler Ray (Guitar), and Jeremy McCabe (Drums). The Citizens were born in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballrooms John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit.



Make sure and follow them on social media for tour dates and updates on the album along with exclusive behind-the-scenes sneaky peaks.



Website – https://guyandthecitizens.com/


Facebook  https://www.facebook.com/GuyandtheCitizens/


Instagram  https://www.instagram.com/guyandthecitizens/


Videos  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCddp5YGqwK1mRJfCXxfJPyA


Twitter – https://twitter.com/GuySnowdon

