Showroom Software Announces New Sales Order Management System



DesignTrack is the new, mobile ready way for showrooms to manage sales orders. Features include management of Orders, Inventory catalog, Customers, Teams, Manufacturers, Alerts, Notifications, Reports and much more.





Showroom Software has over 25 years experience in the trade industry. Showroom Softwares mission is to bring technology to the trade by providing trade showrooms with digital sales tools that expand their business.





Brian MacLaggan, CEO Showroom Software, says Just as they do in everyday life, designers and their clients expect technological efficiencies in the design process. DesignTrack allows trade showrooms to meet them there. 





Here is what Peter West, Principal at Hewn Showrooms, said about DesignTrack: “We are very excited to get this up and running. I feel certain it will increase our productivity and service levels”.





Since 2017 Showroom Software has been enabling the trade industry with digital sales tools that expand the reach of trade-only products. With over 600 manufacturers and more than 1 million SKUs under management, they have the largest selection of online trade products and manufacturers available in a digital catalogue.





Schedule a live DesignTrack demo by visiting showroomsoftware.com/ or emailing info ( @ ) showroomsoftware dot com dot





