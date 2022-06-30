Etiquette Cruises announces more fun Washington DC. City Tours and Cruising



From local to overseas tourists visiting the US capital look forward to buying city tours or sightseeing packages to enjoy the best of their vacation in Washington DC. Therefore, Etiquette Cruises recently posted on their website that they would find it their privilege to sell 100% tailor-made tours to their customers. Moreover, theyre happy to start the price range from $250. However, to book a private yacht for a family partying or cruising experience the range starts from $1500.





Go for their famous 4-hour Build-a-Cruise package where they charge $250 per head. With a minimum head of six members, you can ask them to tailor-made you this amazing cruise package with myriad fun.





What more to ask when we offer jetski, fishing, and partying at cruises options?- says Flora McCartney in one of her blogs. When it comes to adding more fun and joy to the day tours and night cruising, Etiquette Cruises is one of the best options for tourists seeking the best of their Washington DC tours.





Vacationers interested in enjoying a fun-filled day trip to witness the monuments of historical interest always appreciate the presence of a guide. This company offers guided city tour packages. From the CEOs deck, a recent update flashed the companys focus on providing the best city tours at unbelievable prices. Also, the tourists will be amazed to find out a plethora of tours and cruise tours they have already unleashed on their websites.





Tourists will enjoy a luxurious yacht experience by booking boat rides in Washington DC from Etiquette Cruises. From organizing small wedding parties to celebrating anniversaries or birthdays, the private boat rides are also booked by tourists. In this regard, Bill clarifies that they have the finest fleet of boats available with enormous decks, a private kitchen, attached bathrooms, and even bars.





Tourists can purchase the whole day and night tour packages if they intend to have a fun-filled get-together with their clan while in a celebratory mood! However, to book special packages, the company requests to connect with them beforehand so that they can offer an exact quotation after receiving the details. Pre-booking the tailor-made packages is available from anywhere across the globe.





Customers have the feasibility to choose the add-on services such as jet-skiing, water-scooter rides, deep water fishing, and so on. Etiquette Cruises can turn it into a dream boat if the yacht is being asked for a party decoration. Along with excellent food and music, tourists can enjoy a fun-packed vacation here!





The company ensures guided tours even for cruises. The tourists will find it their privilege to get a glimpse of the most iconic monuments and places of interest while cruising. During the cruise sightseeing tours, the tourists are properly guided by the ace guides as committed by the company itself to ensure them a satisfactory Washington DC city tour or cruising at its best.

