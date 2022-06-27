PNW Restoration Services Now Offering COVID-19 Safety and Disinfectant Services to Portland Residents

PNW Restoration is proud to now offer COVID-19 safety and disinfectant services to residents of Portland and throughout the state of Oregon. Our services are available to both homeowners and commercial business owners in Oregon City, Gresham, Tigard, West Linn, and many others. We also extend our services to residents of Vancouver, Washington.

As the rate of Coronavirus infections increases again across the country, PNW Restoration has been leading the way in providing top-level, same-day COVID-19 disinfectant services on common touch points inside homes and local businesses, such as door handles and railings. Not only can the COVID-19 virus live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, but bacteria can live on plastics for two days and metal objects for up to four. If left uncleaned, these touchpoints make it easy to spread this airborne illness to others.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the state of Oregon has seen over 700,000 COVID-19 cases, particularly in Washington, Marion, and Multnomah counties. PNW Restoration’s COVID-19 disinfectant services will ensure that your business does not fall victim to unexpected and unwanted business closures, and most of all, that your family and/or staff do not get sick.

We are currently accepting appointments for COVID-19 safety and disinfectant services. Call the team at PNW Restoration at 971-247-3470. If members of your home or commercial business recently experienced a COVID-19 infection, give us a call and we’ll come out and clean up/disinfect the affected area. Our services are not only aimed at protecting you and those you care about, but if you’re a commercial business owner, it also lets your customers know that your facility is protected against COVID-19.

