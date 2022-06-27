GoodFirms Ranked Binmile Technologies as the Top Software Development Company in Indonesia



Reacting to the expert position given in the Indonesia region, Avanish Kamboj Binmile’s Founder & CEO stated, “Binmile is committed to delivering the top-notch software solution to its every client. With every project in hand, we make sure to give undivided attention to each one of them, so as not to compromise on its quality and performance. We are indeed a workforce where every project is valued and built with high trust, high performance, credibility, and quality.”





GoodFirms underwent a rigorous assessment of their market presence and ranked Binmile as the Top Software Development Company in Indonesia based on industry expertise, technical capabilities, innovation, and client satisfaction. After a clear reflection on Binmile’s ability to deliver a high-quality end-to-end software development solution, they identified them as the best software development company in the region.





About GoodFirms



GoodFirms is a research-based firm that focuses to identify and recognize the ingenious platforms for top technology, software & eCommerce development service companies around the globe. GoodFirms helps service seekers to identify the perfect software and application development partner for their requirements.





About Binmile



Binmile Technologies is one of the leading software and application development companies in the world. The company aims to provide full-cycle software development with its prime focus on digitally transforming businesses and cultures with innovation and automation.



They are a trusted technology partner to High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing business sectors for their Digital Product Engineering, Software Product Engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS), IoT (Internet of Things), and Quality Assurance.





For more information, visit: binmile.com

###