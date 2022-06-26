Project Cost Management Book Launched

Sasn Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 24, 2022

The challenge is that most of the books or material I have read on project cost management need an accounting degree to figure out the content. What inspired me was the fact that I knew Rays books are written in a way that they are easy to understand for both new and experienced project managers. – Inham Hassen

Yesterday, Ray Frohnhoefer and Inham Hassens book, Project Cost Management: Principles, Tools, Techniques, and Best Practices, was officially launched. Those wishing to see the replay of this virtual event can view it at https://www.accidentalpm.online/project-cost-management-virtual-launch-replay.





During the event, Mr. Frohnhoefer shared the origin story of the book, and the co-authors shared their inspiration and favorite parts of the book. At the close, they answered questions from readers.





Because Mr. Frohnhoefer and Mr. Hassen want to help improve project management practices for as many as possible this year, the Kindle edition book (readable on virtually any device) is available for $1 until the end of June at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2XDJF2N.





Other paperback and ebook formats are available via a Universal Book Link, https://books2read.com/u/bPgw6A. As an added special, all PPC Group, LLC books have their Kindle Editions available for $1 for the same period.





PPC Group, LLC, Mr. Frohnhoefer, and Mr. Hassen are urging aspiring and new project managers, as well as seasoned professionals to consider these resources in planning their career advancement for 2022.