“Fireproof Happiness,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (until 06/24/2022)

Dr. Randy Ross new #1 international best-selling book, Fireproof Happiness : Extinguishing Anxiety & Igniting Hope.





Happiness is something that everyone desires, yet few know how to obtain. What constitutes true happiness has been a query that has captivated psychologists, philosophers and religious leaders for centuries. Many meaningful and insightful responses have been the outcome of the struggle to define and describe the elements that are essential to this universal pursuit. As a result, one thing has become clear. Happiness is not achieved by eliminating struggle.





When facing strong headwinds, you can soar to new heights. You can make good things happen in bad times. You can build a better life and a brighter future, regardless of what you are facing today. You can enhance relationships. You can become a more inspirational leader. And you can do it all by choosing hope. Those who have hope are happier, healthier, and more productive. And the best part is that hope can be yours.





Distilling decades of psychological research into simple language, Dr. Randy Ross provides practical wisdom to effectively face challenges, difficulties, and setbacks. Offering life-transforming truths, Dr. Ross untangles some of lifes toughest issues and shows how anyone can apply hope to make life better, improve relationships, and lead well.





Providing encouragement and practical principles for those who want to soar to new heights, these insights are both impactful and infectious. Whether youre currently facing a crisis or looking to take your life and leadership to a higher level, this message will help you build a brighter tomorrow by embracing hope today. Hope is a dynamic motivational system tied to inspirational goal-setting.





How we choose to face and embrace the crises before us will determine our destiny. Face the future with hope. You dont have to wait until life isnt hard to make the choice to be happy.





Fireproof Happiness by Dr. Randy Ross





Fireproof Happiness has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:





Dr. Ross is one of the most optimistic and hopeful people I know. Weve asked him to speak at our company meetings many times over the years, where he is always the highest rated speaker. Dr. Ross hope is very practical. He is very effective at taking a concept like optimism and translating it into the real world, working with real people. Id highly recommend this book and Dr. Ross counsel for your family, your friends and your company. – Scott M.





The timelessness of this book speaks to Dr. Rosss gift of keeping his finger on the pulse of our world today. Whether it be personal or professional battles one is facing youll find the door to HOPE in this book. Its up to the reader to walk through that door and embrace the truths found in the pages of FIREPROOF. – Dennis W.





About the Author:





Dr. Randy Ross is a compelling communicator, craftsman of culture and bestselling author of multiple books, including Remarkable!, The Roadmap to Remarkable, Relationomics: Business Powered by Relationships and Fireproof Happiness.





Working with brands like GE Appliances, McDonalds, Cox Communications, Compass Group, Chick-fil-A, Panasonic, Keller Williams and the Intercontinental Hotel Group, he has inspired and enabled countless people to find new passion and purpose in their work, work better together in teams and have greater influence and impact.





When people like what they do, they do it better. When people like those they do it with, they work better together. When they like the impact they are having, they find meaning and fulfillment in what they do. Dr. Ross helps them find what they really like, while building healthier relationships and pursuing a passion beyond self.





As the CEO of Remarkable and a former Chief People Officer, Dr. Randy Ross utilizes his experience to engage audiences worldwide with his keen insight and contagious humor. He is a messenger of practical wisdom and needed hope, untangling the biggest challenges facing todays business leader, tomorrows workforce and the future marketplace. He lives with his wife, LuAnne, and four children in Atlanta, Georgia.