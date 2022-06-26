L-Tron Team to Attend the National District Attorneys Association Summer Summit in Denver

DENVER – June 24, 2022 – PRLog — L-Tron is pleased to announce that their OSCR360 team will be attending the upcoming National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) Summer Summit in Denver, CO from July 18 – 19, 2022. Geared toward prosecutors and investigators, this year’s annual Summit will focus on “The Evolution of the Digital Prosecutor.” Educational sessions will focus on digital evidence, forensics, body worn cameras, case management, and other digital tools that are relevant in the modern courtroom.

L-Tron is proud to support the 2022 Summit, and plans to send Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal to exhibit its patented OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software. OSCR360 was created to present the facts of the case in the courtroom and to serve justice.

As a 2021 NDAA Summit attendee stated, OSCR360 “makes the story simple for the jury.”

A cohesive OSCR presentation integrates each piece of digital evidence from a case, including 360-degree spherical photos, close-up photos, video and sound files, geographical coordinates and maps, and reports. OSCR photos are fully admissible in the courtroom. District Attorneys have found success using OSCR for cases such as:

A complex murder trial involving multiple defendants and over 700 pieces of evidence. OSCR was used by the prosecution to present a virtual walkthrough of the crime scene(s) and evidence, ultimately resulting in five convictions.

A homicide trial involving the death of a minor. The jury convicted the defendant on counts of murder, manslaughter, and child endangerment after the prosecution used OSCR to walk the courtroom though a visual timeline of events leading up to the crime.

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of government and law enforcement organizations across the country. Founded in 1975, L-Tron collaborates closely with its clients to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.

Additional Information:

For additional information about NDAA, including upcoming events, visit https://ndaa.org/ .