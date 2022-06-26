Hong Kong – Police National Security Department arrested two men (with photo)

Police National Security Department arrested two men (with photo) *****************************************************************



The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force today (June 26) arrested two men, aged 31 and 53, in Cheung Sha Wan and Chai Wan respectively.







Police conducted searches at the two arrested men’s residences with court warrants. Some electronic communication devices which were used to publish seditious messages, a computer, military knives and an imitation firearm were seized. The two arrested men were suspected of “doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, contravening Section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 200); “possession of an imitation firearm”, contravening Section 20 of Firearms and Ammunition Ordinance (Cap. 238); “possession of offensive weapon”, contravening Section 17 of the Summary Offences Ordinance (Cap. 228); and “possession of apparatus for radiocommunications without licence”, contravening Section 8 of the Telecommunications Ordinance (Cap. 106).







The two arrested men are being detained for further enquiries.

