Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Run on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse.





The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment is organized Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Run – 19th Run Against Drug Abuse today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi. The Run is being organized in association with Health Fitness Trust, New Delhi. To wean away youth and others from drugs and to make our country drugs free, a Pledge will also be administered to the participants.

















The Pledge will be followed by the Run to be flagged off by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment for spreading mass awareness against the drug abuse.





The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. This run is organized to create awareness for the same and to present a united front against Drug Abuse.













A nationwide drug-free India campaign namely Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is going on in 272 identified districts of the Country. There are more than 8000 master volunteers for campaign activities in these 272 districts, reaching out to more than 3.10 crore people including more than 1.20 crore youth and over 31 lakh women through various activities actually carried out so far. So far, the results of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan have been very encouraging and this Ministry is also working vigorously to declare 100 districts drug free by the end of the year 2022 within defined parameters.













This year’s theme is “Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives”. The motive is to combat misinformation by sharing real facts on drugs — from health risks and solutions for the world drug problem to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care.





The Mass Event “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Run – Run against Drug Abuse” initiative is being taken and 1 km, 5 km, 10 km run, jumba classes, aerobics are being organized.









*******





MG/RK









(Release ID: 1837063)

Visitor Counter : 748





















