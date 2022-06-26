Dismas House Hosts Successful Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers Fundraiser, Exceeds $20,000

Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announced today that it exceeded the goal for the first-ever Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser. Launched to raise awareness of and funds for Dismas House, the event aimed to garner support its four programmatic pillars: basic needs, health and well-being, life skills, and legal support.

Approximately 150 guests attended the inaugural event at The Wedge Building on Saturday, June 11. Attendees were treated to samples from brands including Uncle Nearest, Miracle One Wine Company, Maker’s Mark, City Winery, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Twisted Sistuhs, Guidance Whiskey, pH Craft Cocktails, Basil Hayden, Angel’s Envy, Pennington Distilling Co., and Knob Creek. The event also included several food trucks and a PAWty Zone play area for pets.

Proceeds from the Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser will aid in providing a wide variety of individualized programs for Dismas House residents that include case management, access to technology and financial literacy classes, driver’s license reinstatement, recovery and relapse prevention, mentorship, job readiness training, and more.

“Whiskey, Wine and Whiskers was a first-of-its-kind event for Dismas House and I sincerely appreciate the planning and hard work of our staff to bring the event together,” said CEO Kay Kretsch. “We extend a deep thank you to our event sponsors and the outstanding whiskey and wine vendors who made this event a success.”

Since it opened its doors 48 years ago, Dismas House has been committed to helping men successfully transition from incarceration back into the community.