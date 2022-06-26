Twenty-Nine Miles from Sheridan, a Strife-Filled Adventure Novel Based on Domestic Violence, by USA Author Rick Preti, Released on Web-e-Books®

Twenty-Nine Miles from Sheridan is a first edition action and adventure novel by Rick Preti. The book is being released on Web-e-Books® in support of world-wide, cross-platform distribution of his fictional account of how an otherwise laudable man deals with the anticipated bias of his domestic violence laws. The Tri-Screen Connection, LLC, publisher and distributor of the exclusive e-book, is providing the technology platform and online shopping website for Twenty-Nine Miles from Sheridan.

In the Story

Overcome by his wife’s outward frigidness, a frustrated husband unleashes his fists during a marital blowup. Injured and enraged, she demands he leave home at once. The flustered husband sets out on a wilderness trip for a time-out. Instead, a series of punishing events force him to take his medicine the hard way.

Twenty-Nine Miles from Sheridan establishes how men may become victimized by the law’s presumed liability for domestic violence. Michael Agresta, husband and successful businessman, becomes entangled in a criminal abuse investigation after brutally reacting to his wife’s loving neglect.

In a twist of deception, Agresta’s wife, Marie, is tugged by impulses from her provocative past to break loose while her sexy good looks still enable promiscuous intimacy with other men. Coldly excluding Michael from her carnal self-indulgence, he slugs her during an exasperated argument. Maddened beyond Michael’s attempts to make amends, she demands he leave home immediately.

Michael packs his bags hoping a time-out camping in the back country will heal both physical and emotional wounds, but he makes little progress before haphazardly jumping into a nasty bar fight, transporting a risky hitch-hiker across state lines, escaping a vicious stalker, side-stepping law-enforcement, and attempting to survive increasing and insufferable hazards.

