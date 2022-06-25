Michelle Lucey Named Chief People Officer for Sunrise Management



A seasoned human resources executive, Lucey was most recently the corporate director of human resources at Excel Hotel Group, where she was charged with developing and executing human resource initiatives for a growing organization that owns and operates 24 select-service hotels across California and Colorado.





According to Joe Greenblatt, president and CEO of Sunrise Management, in her new role Lucey will be a core part of the Sunrise Management executive team, responsible for managing and directing the human resources department and leading the development and advancement of the companys business strategy and culture.





Michelles extensive expertise in all facets of human resources, from performance management to designing HR initiatives to talent acquisition, will be critical as we continue to expand our presence throughout the west, said Greenblatt. A solutions-oriented and pragmatic professional, her leadership, insight and strategic guidance will be fundamental to our companys continued growth.





With 20 years of human resources experience, Lucey was also director of human resources for Omni Hotels and Resorts as well as complex director of human resources for Hilton Worldwide. She was also an adjunct professor in the HR Certificate program at UC San Diego.





She earned a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from UC Santa Barbara. An active member of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), she is an SPHR-Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources.





About Sunrise Management



Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately-owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with a portfolio of more than 13,000 units throughout the southwest. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.

