Telgian President and CEO James Tomes Named to 2022 Phoenix Titan 100



Its an honor to be named to the Phoenix Titan 100, says Tomes. The Phoenix area is home to some of the most innovative, successful and diverse firms in the country. This recognition truly highlights the positive strides that Telgian has taken throughout its 35-year history, leading the fire protection, life safety and security industry.





Telgian has been keeping people and facilities safe from fire and other disasters since 1985. The company is trusted around the globe as a single-source solution for fire protection, life safety and security services.





The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients, says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.





Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market.





Tomes and the 2022 honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. In addition, the group will be honored at the Phoenix Titan 100 awards ceremony on September 29, 2022, held at the Chateau Luxe.





About Telgian





Partnering with clients across a wide variety of industries, Telgian provides innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and other disasters. Staffed with some of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry, Telgian offers C-suite risk management guidance and can take a building project from site evaluation through design, to engineering and construction, as well as perform ongoing inspections and maintenance for the life of a facility. This results in productive, profitable environments that keep facilities of all types safe and compliant.





The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with regional offices across the nation and in Latin America. This national and international coverage ensures that stakeholders with multiple locations across diverse areas can be assured of consistency and an exceptional level of safety protection for all of their buildings.

