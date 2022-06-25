Citizens Commission on Human Rights Defends the Defenseless



CCHR has long been an advocate for human rights, especially patients rights in the field of mental health. Per the international CCHR website, cchr.org, Acknowledged by the Special Rapporteur to the United Nations Human Rights Commission as responsible for many great reforms that protect people from psychiatric abuse, CCHR has documented thousands of individual cases that demonstrate psychiatric drugs and often-brutal psychiatric practices create insanity and cause violence.





Over the course of more than four decades, CCHR’s work has helped to save the lives of millions and prevented needless suffering for millions more. Many countries have now mandated informed consent for psychiatric treatment and the right to legal representation, advocacy, recourse and compensation for patients. In some countries, the use of psychosurgery and electroshock on children is banned.





CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog. Its mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. CCHR receives reports about abuses in the field of mental health and is especially interested in situations where persons experienced abuse or damage due to a false diagnosis or unwanted and harmful psychiatric treatments, such as psychiatric drugs, electroshock (ECT) and electronic or magnetic brain stimulation (TMS).





CCHR is often able to assist with filing complaints, and can work with a persons attorney to further investigate the case. To contact CCHR Nashville for more information, visit cchrnashville.org.

