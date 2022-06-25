DialCare First Telehealth Company to Team with Virta Health for Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Treatment

FRISCO, Texas – June 23, 2022 – PRLog — DialCare® is excited to announce it is the first telehealth company to team up with Type 2 diabetes reversal leader Virta Health. Through this partnership, DialCare will offer Virta’s treatment—that helps patients reverse their diabetes through a combination of individualized nutrition therapy and continuous remote care—furthering DialCare’s mission to provide affordable access to care for its clients and customers. The new virtual health service provides resources to help address the growing diabetes epidemic, which affects more than 34 million Americans according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Formed in 2015, DialCare offers several telehealth solutions including a Physician Access program, a Mental Wellness program available to individuals of all ages which includes a student-focused program for middle and high school students called Dialogue, a Teledentistry program and a Virtual Veterinary program. DialCare’s telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status and individual consumers nationwide.

Type 2 diabetes has traditionally been treated as a chronic, progressive disease, too often leading to serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease. In contrast, Virta’s first-of- its-kind Type 2 diabetes treatment helps people reverse their condition: combining personalized nutrition and virtual care, Virta patients can achieve normal blood sugar without medications. In the company’s peer-reviewed clinical trial results, 94% of patients using insulin decrease or eliminate their dosage at one year. 63% of all prescriptions are eliminated at one year (improved to 67% at year two) and patients see sustained 12% weight loss. This unique diabetes reversal treatment through Virta further expands DialCare’s virtual health solutions for its diverse client base nationally.

“Diabetes is a debilitating medical condition that affects so many people throughout the nation,” said Jeremy Hedrick, DialCare President. “DialCare is pleased to be able to offer Virta’s innovative program to enable our members living with Type 2 diabetes to take the necessary steps to improve their health and decrease or eliminate diabetes-specific medications.”

“With over half of Americans suffering from metabolic disease, it’s no surprise employers and patients alike are eager for easy access to world-class diabetes treatment,” said Kevin Kumler, President at Virta Health. “By offering Virta’s virtual diabetes reversal treatment, DialCare is addressing the diabetes epidemic head-on.”

Through Virta’s relationship with DialCare, virtual Type 2 diabetes reversal treatment is available to organizations of any size and sector. DialCare plans to immediately offer Virta in its custom packages that also include its comprehensive telehealth programs available to its clients throughout the U.S.

About DialCare

DialCare is committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. DialCare offers several comprehensive telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.- based, fully credentialed physicians, a Mental Wellness program for virtual counseling sessions with mental health professionals, and a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists video or phone chat. DialCare also offers a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare’s virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com. (http://www.dialcare.com/ )

About Virta Health

Virta Health helps people reverse Type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses Type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter.