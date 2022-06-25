Changes on the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie’s Pension Fund

Munich – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 24, 2022







Leadership of the Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG pension fund is about to change. Effective July 1, 2022, Götz Neumann, 63, chairman of the pension funds Executive Board, and Daniela Böning, 60, member of the pension funds Executive Board, will retire. They will be succeeded by Frank Reinhardt, 53, and Eva Appel, 49, who will take over at the same time as chairman and member of the Executive Board respectively.





During todays general meeting, Christian Hartel, chairman of the WACKER pension funds Supervisory Board, thanked both departing Executive Board members for their dedication and successful work: Both Daniela Böning and Götz Neumann can look back on a long and successful career within the WACKER Group. Daniela has been a member of the pension funds Executive Board since 2011 and Götz since 2016. Particularly in the last few difficult years, they have both shown great commitment in expertly steering our pension fund through choppy waters.





He wished both new Executive Board members well in their roles and emphasized: Both bring profound experience to their new roles in financial matters and from human resources, as well as labor and employment law.

Frank Reinhardt



After a professional training in banking, Frank Reinhardt studied business administration at Munichs Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) and worked in various roles at Deutsche Bank from 1990. He joined the WACKER Group in 2004, becoming part of the former subsidiary Siltronic. Over the next few years, he held various management positions in finance and controlling before taking over as head of WACKERs Corporate Finance and Insurance department in 2014.

Eva Appel



After studying law at the Universities of Passau, Augsburg and Turin, Eva Appel worked from 2002 in law firms and companies before joining Wacker Chemie AG in 2004. She held various management positions in the companys human resources management, most recently as a legal advisor in the Executives & Board Services department, where she was concerned, among other things, with the development of executives, setting up respective development programs.

About the Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG Pension Fund



With more than 18,100 people insured, total assets of around 2.7 billion and market-value assets of over 3 billion, the Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG pension fund is one of the leading company pension plans in Germany. Today, a total of 17 member companies contribute to the WACKER pension fund, which was founded in 1928.





