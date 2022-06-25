Spritzer wins Platinum Award in Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands 2022

Spritzer is pleased to announce that the Company has recently won the Reader’s Digest’s Trusted Brands 2022 platinum award under the Food & Beverage – Bottled Water category.

Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, R&D Director of Spritzer Bhd; and Sheron White, Group Advertising and Retail Sales Director for Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific

This year’s Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands 2022 award presentation ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The event also celebrated the 100th anniversary of Reader’s Digest, a global brand with 23 editions in 41 countries.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this important award from Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands 2022 on behalf of Spritzer. Spritzer has won this award, for 21 years. This achievement is a very powerful endorsement of the popularity and trust of the Spritzer Brand from our loyal and faithful consumer. This is a huge honour for us, and I thank you all for your very strong support,” said Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, Research and Development Director of Spritzer Bhd.

“Spritzer will continue on the journey to give only the best quality natural mineral water to our consumers while striving to also give back to society.”

Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands 2022 was conducted independently by leading market research company Catalyst Research. The award saw the opinions and votes of approximately 8,000 individuals from Asia based on the key attributes of Trustworthiness and Credibility; Quality; Value; Understanding of Customer Needs; Innovation and Social Responsibility.

Spritzer specialises in manufacturing and distribution of natural mineral water, sparkling mineral water, distilled drinking water, non-carbonated fruit flavoured drink and fruit flavoured drink. The company has been in operation for more than 30 years, and is the country’s largest bottled water producer.

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my













Topic: Press release summary



