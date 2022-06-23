PM meets Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn, today.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:





“Glad to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. I welcome their plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India, including in semiconductors. Our push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission.”







Glad to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. I welcome their plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India, including in semiconductors. Our push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission. pic.twitter.com/sC1AoGWn9c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2022

***





DS/AK









(Release ID: 1836510)

Visitor Counter : 730





















