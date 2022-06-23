New Online Store, Tutelage, Collabs with Georgia Nonprofit to Help At-Risk Children

T-Skills, LLC, an organization that aims to help all children with behavioral health and disabilities learn valuable life skills, develop better communication skills and promote self love, today announced the launch of its new clothing line available at thetutelagestore.com. The Tutelage Store is one of the three departments under T-Skills, LLC. The company has partnered with Solid Rock Youth Services, Inc., to donate a percentage of store proceeds to help at-risk children in Georgia.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Solid Rock Youth Services,” said AC, founder of T-Skills. “With the launch of our exclusive online store, we hope to further their mission of aiding at-risk children and their families in the community.”

The new online store is an extension of the Tutelage downloadable app, which gives children with communication disabilities a voice, parents an eye on their children’s daily activities on the app, and provides an early detection of any negative behaviors concerning the children.

“The saying, ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ holds true,” said AC. “We decided to go back to what is not broken: providing a clean, non-violent, empathy teaching app to assist parents is giving their children a positive choice based on old school values to develop a healthier mind for children to better express themselves.”

Products the online store promotes diversity and “it’s okay to be different” by including characters from different cultural backgrounds. Customers can expect to find all types of clothing, backpacks, and accessories featuring their favorite Tutelage characters.

“Our shoppers will be able to purchase a limited-edition toy collection that will help young boys and girls learn basic life skills while playing games with a focus on positive growth,” said AC.

The new clothing line is set to launch soon, but those looking to have a first look are encouraged to be one of the first to sign up at thetutelagestore.com to receive their coupon for a discount on certain in-store purchases or use that coupon on new mini games through the downloadable app – Tutelage at SkillsTutelage.com.

“By partnering with Solid Rock Youth Services, Inc., we aim to help at-risk youth in Georgia,” said AC. “We know it’s common for parents to use Pinterest or Amazon to shop online, but we are hoping we can encourage families to shop from The Tutelage Store as a way to give back to their local community. A percentage of the sales are donated to pay a helping hand.

For specific questions, please reach out to contact@thetutelagestore.com.

About The Tutelage Store

At The Tutelage Store, you will find quality-made products ranging from hats, girls and boys clothing, bedroom items and accessories.

About Solid Rock Youth Services, Inc.

Solid Rock Youth Services, Inc. is a 501C-3 non-profit organization established in 2014 in Covington, Georgia. The organization was developed to provide needed support in the underserved area of Newton County as well as other areas throughout Georgia. Most recently, their strategic plans have included the development of an equine/pet therapy program and Independent Living Curriculum for roll out in 2022 to 2023.