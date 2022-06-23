Inclusive App, Tutelage, Launches to Help Children Express Thoughts and Emotions

T-Skills, LLC today announced the launch of their mobile application, Tutelage, designed for children who cannot speak or have trouble articulating their feelings. Complete with picture selection, mini-games, and positive affirmations, Tutelage gives children a voice and helps them better process their emotions.

“We are thrilled to be launching this app in hopes it will give children with disabilities the creative outlet they need,” said AC from T-Skills. “There are no guns or violence in the game and it allows children just to be children.”

Children experience complex emotions, and for those who cannot speak or have communication disadvantages, it makes it difficult to express themselves. With Tutelage, children are able to play virtual activities and sports which can aid in developing essential lifeskills. Due to COVID-19, Tutelage is looking to incorporate these activities since many in-person activities are limited for kids.

“Not only is this app creating a safe space for children who struggle with communication, but it also encourages parents to stay involved,” said the company’s spokesperson, AC. “Tutelage provides data to summarize their child’s daily, weekly, or monthly behavior activities.”

In addition to learning valuable lifeskills and problem-solving skills, with Tutelage, children can earn in-store purchases through the app or between 10 and 20 percent off at the official Tutelage e-commerce store at thetutelagestore.com.

“We are hoping to help children everywhere flourish in their developmental skills,” said AC. “This inclusive app aims to provide a learning experience kids will love.”

To learn more about the app or how to download, visit the official website at skillstutelage.com. For specific questions, please reach out to info@skillstutelage.com.

About T-Skills, LLC

At Tutelage™, we believe that kids can learn by having fun. Let your child play games to help build their character and discover different skills such as self-love, communication skills, empathy, and problem-solving skills.