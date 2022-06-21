Zain KSA Launches Evolve Program



In this context, VP of Human Resources, Loluwah bint Saad AlNowaiser, stated: At Zain KSA, we strive to support our nations astute leadership and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve nation-wide digital transformation. We want to ensure that this transformation is carried out through our young talents who can effectively participate in channeling the huge technological progress the world is witnessing to serve their nation and its people. Our vision revolves around youth empowerment and we fully realize that the sustainability and localization of innovation and technology can only be achieved if we have skilled and trained national capabilities working in the Kingdoms telecom market. This is how we can achieve the optimal harmony and integration between human capabilities and technical systems in a digital and integrated work environment.





By providing equal employment opportunities for both genders in partnership with the global company Huawei, Evolve program supports the SDGs that Zain KSA is committed to achieving. The program also serves to create the right combination of experience, global know-how, and local market requirements. It is worth noting that Zain KSA has received the “HRSD Labor Award” for ICT talent localization by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD).

