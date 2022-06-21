Applied AI Consulting Earned ISO 27001:2022 Certification

ISO 27001 certification provides further assurance to our customers who have entrusted us with their data. This certification verifies our world-class procedures, protocols, and controls, stated Vijay Roy, CEO AAIC. We are well-positioned to mitigate the ever-increasing information security threats and strengthen our compliance portfolio with our well-established Information Security Management System, he continued.
It wasnt easy, but we achieved this because of the wonderful team we have, he said in closing.
When it comes to embracing cloud-based services, such as AI automation, we understand that security breaches are a growing worry for clients. The AAICs security compliance roadmap includes multiple milestones, including ISO certification. We want to take comparable actions to boost our customers and partners trust in our ability to meet industry-best security requirements.
