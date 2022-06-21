Applied AI Consulting Earned ISO 27001:2022 Certification



ISO 27001 certification provides further assurance to our customers who have entrusted us with their data. This certification verifies our world-class procedures, protocols, and controls, stated Vijay Roy, CEO  AAIC. We are well-positioned to mitigate the ever-increasing information security threats and strengthen our compliance portfolio with our well-established Information Security Management System, he continued.





It wasnt easy, but we achieved this because of the wonderful team we have, he said in closing.





When it comes to embracing cloud-based services, such as AI automation, we understand that security breaches are a growing worry for clients. The AAICs security compliance roadmap includes multiple milestones, including ISO certification. We want to take comparable actions to boost our customers and partners trust in our ability to meet industry-best security requirements.

