Michael Blauer Named Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator

Michael Blauer, has been selected as the new administrator for Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho, replacing Ben Smalley, who last month took a position with Intermountain’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Blauer will begin his new role at Cassia Regional Hospital on July 25.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to Intermountain Healthcare and look forward to the energy, collaborative spirit, and patient-centered approach that he will bring to Cassia Regional Hospital and our patients throughout the community,” said Jim Sheets, vice president and chief operating officer of specialty-based care for Intermountain Healthcare.

Blauer has been serving as the chief executive officer of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. He has had responsibility for all operations at the critical access hospital and has overseen several rural health clinics, dialysis and chemotherapy clinics, a home health agency, a 36-bed nursing home, and an assisted living facility. During his time there, Blauer supervised a $6 million expansion and remodel project of the hospital.

Blauer, who was born and raised in Burley, Idaho, has an impressive background, having served in leadership positions with St. Luke’s Health System in the Boise area, Providence Health & Services in Oregon, and Morrow County Health District, also in Oregon. He also served as a volunteer examiner for the Baldridge National Quality Award.

Blauer earned an MHSA degree from the University of Michigan and bachelor’s degrees in business management and Spanish from Idaho State University. He is a recipient of the Idaho 40 Under 40 award by Idaho Business Review and serves as a member of the Idaho Hospital Association board.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division with more than one million members called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare.