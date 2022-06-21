Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performs Yoga at Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.





Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today performed Yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at historic Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.





Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Shri Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Shri Babulal Chaudhary, UP Minority Commission Chairman Shri Ashfaq Saifi and other people’s representatives and prominent people from different fields were also present on the occasion. Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs Smt. Renuka Kumar and other senior officials, local administration officials and people from all walks of life were also present.





On the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that Yoga is the “Perfect Indian Health Hamper” for health, harmony and happiness across the world. He said that Yoga is the “golden key” to good health and good health is the real wealth.





The Minister said that he himself has been practicing Yoga for the last several years. Yoga is not just an exercise but it is “health science”. Yoga provides energy to our body as well as our mind. It helps in maintaining a balance in our lifestyle. Yoga not only positively changes the lifestyle but it also increases the level of health.





Shri Naqvi also said that the entire world is today celebrating “International Day of Yoga” with passion and enthusiasm which is a reflection of India’s growing prestige at global level.





*****









N. Ao/(MoMA release)









(Release ID: 1835824)

Visitor Counter : 325





















