Top Houston Homebuilder Moves Into San Antonio Market

SAN ANTONIO – June 20, 2022 – PRLog — First America Homes, a Signorelli Company and one of Texas’ largest private homebuilders, is expanding into the San Antonio region. With an initial focus on suburban growth, First America Homes already has positions in four communities with lot development under way.

First America Homes will break ground next month in award-winning master planned community Hickory Ridge located in Elmendorf, Texas. Taking delivery of new lots this month, the homebuilder expects to launch homes sales in the fourth quarter.

“Population growth and demand for housing is surging in San Antonio and home prices are on the rise,” said Dave Barnhart, President of First America Homes. “Our unique ability to keep prices low through efficiencies in our operation enable customers to attain homeownership when they often feel they may not be able to get there. We take great pride in our ability to help families achieve the American Dream.”

First America Homes purposefully chooses to build in communities with low tax rates, so customers money can go into their home and not to the tax man. Another strategy, Barnhart says, is to simplify the sales process by bundling lending, insurance, title work, construction walks and more under one umbrella.

“Our buyers deal with just one person throughout the entire process,” he said. “This keeps the home buying process simple, with less hassle for our customers.”

The company’s approach to value also extends to energy efficiency through the Guardian certification program. Through the initiative, the home must be built to meet stringent requirements involving internal moisture management, air pressure balancing, improved thermal systems, low-e windows and other specifications.

“Our homes have a significantly lower HERS (Home Energy Rating System) than a resale or even other new builds built to current energy codes,” Barnhart said. “This means lower energy bills for homeowners.”

The First America Homes San Antonio division will be led by Division President Chris Hill, who started with the company in May. Hill brings more than 20 years of residential homebuilding experience, most recently as the Vice President of Construction at a custom homebuilder in the San Antonio area.

First America Homes has helped thousands of families find homes since the company’s 2010 inception. Today with more than 24 active communities in the Houston area and quickly expanding into Central Texas, the track record of excellence with homes priced from the $240,000s and up is an exciting story, says Danny Signorelli, CEO of The Signorelli Company.

“We have spent the past 27 years building a vertically integrated company with a focus on each asset class found in master-planned community development,” Signorelli said. “With our growth and success as one of the largest builders and developers in Texas, it is a natural move for us to expand into the San Antonio/Austin markets, among others.

“Hickory Ridge is the first of many communities in the central Texas region, and we are very excited to work with local leaders to help make a positive impact in the region.”

Learn more about First America Homes and join the interest list at https://www.firstamericahomes.com/ san-antonio- new-homes-coming- soon .