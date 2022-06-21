CTEK Returns To Sema Show 2022 As An Authorized Sema Battery Charger Sponsor

CTEK, a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, announced today it will be returning to the 2022 SEMA Show after missing last year’s in-person show due to coronavirus travel restrictions. As an official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor of the iconic Show, the company plans to introduce new products to North America, including the multi-functional four-in-one CS FREE portable charger, along with celebrity appearances and feature vehicles in its Central Hall booth. Celebrating 25 years in 2022 as a global leader in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, the Show is the perfect location to introduce new products.

“We are excited to be back at the SEMA show this year as an authorized battery charger sponsor and sponsoring the SEMA Cruise,” said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President for CTEK North America. “The SEMA Show is known worldwide as the place where who’s who in the industry gather in one location.”

Making its North American trade show debut, CTEK will introduce the CS Free portable charger to SEMA Show attendees in booth #23129 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The multi-functional CS FREE celebrates the growing complexity of in-vehicle technologies by providing four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Unlike traditional cables, the award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to start in 15 minutes. The company will also be making additional product announcements closer to the Show.

“CTEK is looking forward to meeting the industry in person at the largest automotive trade show in the world,” continued DuMelle. “We expect the 2022 Show to be bigger and better than ever before and we are eager to hear customer feedback and insight from the largest and best in-person focus group on the planet.”

An official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor, the company will offer builders the opportunity to pre-order custom created CTEK Battery Care Kits to keep auxiliary power charged and ensure that the vehicle will start for the SEMA Cruise presented by CTEK.

“Nothing can tamper the thrill of a drive or the excitement of getting behind the wheel quite like a dead battery,” continued DuMelle. “At CTEK, we aim to educate everyone to ensure their batteries are charged and ready to go wherever and whenever they are. We spend a lot of time educating people on battery management.”

In addition to its booth, CTEK will also sponsor the 2022 SEMA Cruise presented by CTEK. Taking place on Friday, November 4 immediately following the close of the Show, the SEMA Cruise brings all the vehicles from behind closed doors out into the public to allow the public an opportunity to see and experience the excitement of the custom builds brough to the SEMA Show. For more information about the SEMA Cruise or SEMA Ignited, the official after-party of the SEMA Show visit here.

“The last thing a builder wants is a dead battery heading out to the SEMA Cruise,” shared DuMelle. “Our CTEK products can ensure that won’t happen.”

Be sure to visit CTEK at the SEMA Show in booth #23219 or visit https://smartercharger.com for more information.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK’s E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK’s products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.