Fine Art Shippers Art Shuttle NYC – Seattle – Houston Is Leaving on June 24, 2022

Fine Art Shippers, the Manhattan-based art logistics company with more than 25 years of experience in the field, has announced that its next cross-country art shuttle NYC – Seattle – Houston will leave New York on June 24. The company will be able to pick up works of art, antiques, and high-end collectibles from any city and town along the route and deliver them to the desired destination across the US. Consolidated art shuttle services are designed to help art owners and private/public companies transport delicate objects at short and long distances safely and securely.

The cross-country art shuttle will start from New York City where Fine Art Shippers will be able to pick up items for further transportation. After leaving New York, the truck will head straight to Chicago through Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. From there, the shippers will begin their long road to Seattle, Washington. If requested, they will make on-demand stops along the way. According to the company, Denver and Vail in Colorado are some of the cities that Fine Art Shippers is planning to visit on its way to the West Coast.

Washington will be the first West Coast state en route. It will be followed by Oregon and Nevada, with stops in Eugene and Reno, respectively. Then, Fine Art Shippers will proceed to San Francisco and Los Angeles in California that is famous for its developed art scene and diverse art pieces available for sale, from canvases and antiquities to porcelain and art glass.

According to Fine Art Shippers, the art shuttle NYC – Seattle – Houston will visit several specific places when going back to the Big Apple. The stops are planned in Scottsdale in Arizona, Santa Fe in New Mexico, Dallas in Texas, and Jackson in Mississippi, among others. There is a big distance between California and New York, so Fine Art Shippers can make other stops on the way back home as well. Once the truck reaches NYC, the company will finish the trip by making deliveries all across the city’s five boroughs.

Fine Art Shippers specializes in art shuttle services and offers its clients a variety of value-added fine art services. White glove delivery, art installation, art insurance, and art storage are some of them. The best way to contact Fine Art Shippers is by requesting a free shipping quote online or contacting the company’s managers by email or phone.

