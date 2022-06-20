Workstyle Flexible Spaces Launches New Co-Working Space in Colorado Springs, CO

Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce an expansion of their co-working spaces in Colorado Springs. This project brings more than 10,000 square feet of additional Workstyle collaborative spaces to the second floor of 2020 North Academy.

Centrally located, this property provides easy access to nearly all of Colorado Springs. These modern- looking offices, with spectacular western mountain views and outdoor patios, promote a new way of advancing workplace productivity and overall team culture. This Workstyle expansion features additional conference facilities, modern huddle rooms, coffee bars, complimentary Wi-Fi, and offers both furnished and unfurnished office options.

Marc el-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, is very optimistic about the renovations, “With the tremendous success of our product in this market we are extremely excited of increasing our Workstyle footprint at this location as well as doubling down and developing additional space at our sister property down the street at 685 Citadel Drive East. Workstyle focuses on creating spaces where employees can feel extremely comfortable, where ideas can flow and be easily exchanged. We believe that a collaborative environment and culture is conducive to productivity, and encourages creativity and inspiration.

About Workstyle Flexible Spaces

Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of traditional office space. With over 110 Centers at over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.

About Boxer Property

Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit boxerproperty.com