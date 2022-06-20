Traverse Bay Farms Announces Book Signing Event with Up North Dream Author Andy LaPointe

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards, has announced the company will be holding a booking event in their Elk Rapids retail store is located at 204 River Street on July 2nd, 2022 from 12:00PM to 3:00PM.

Company offers a complete line of all-natural nationally award-winning gourmet food products including cherry juice concentrate, dried cherries, tart cherry capsules and many more.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, individuals and families have been relocating from big cities and pandemic epicenters all over America. Many are looking for a more relaxed and slower pace of life. This migratation from the cities to modern-rural areas is backed up by statistics published by the U.S. Postal Service.

These government statistics tracking the mail forwarding requests. The numbers suggest that people in more populated areas of Michigan and both the east and west coasts of the United States are moving to modern-rural communites.

You see, Mr. LaPointe and his wife moved to a modern-rural community in Northern Michigan from Taylor, a suburb of Detroit. According to the author, Mr. LaPointe, “My wife and I looked at the big map of the United States and asked each other where we wanted to move. After looking at a few different regions, we decided to relocated to Northern Michigan to enjoy the Northern Michigan lifestyle.” What is the Northern Michigan lifestyle? According to Mr. LaPointe, his definition of the Northerh Michigan lifestyle, “Is the ability to enjoy all the amenities of modern living while living in harmony with Mother nature.” If that is what you want too, Northern Michigan is for you! According to Andy LaPointe, “Officially, Up North Michigan doesn’t exist on any map, but it is very real. Maybe it’s the tranquil feeling experienced when walking down streets lined with huge oak trees, the promise of a slower paced lifestyle and the friendly greetings of neighbors. Up North is much more than the tourist shops, the fudge and the cherries. Up North is a state of mind. It is a place to play golf, ski the slopes, ride the trails, enjoy the laughter of family and friends, forget the stress of the world and lose yourself in the serenity of watching the sun set over the western horizon. You know what I’m talking about…the fiery orange and blazing yellow sunset! “ For more information on the author’s work, visit here website at www.UpNorthDream.com His books are available for purchase from Amazon and at the book signing event, too.

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.