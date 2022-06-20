Spintex: The Black Veteran-Owned Luxury Watch Company Is Here

Luxury watches made with a purpose have just launched. African-inspired, Black-Owned & Veteran created, Spintex announces its June 2022 launch with the 11-piece collection with the Adinkra symbols. The brand owned by Prince Boakye is a luxury watch brand that honors African culture while supporting underprivileged children in Ghana to attend school through their NGO partnership.

Spintex watches are created with minimalism in mind while offering polished finishes in stainless steel. These watches are considered a luxury due to the specifically chosen symbols originally created by the Bono people of Gyaman in the 19th century. Another reason these timepieces are special? They help connect all people of the African diaspora to culture as the brand shares the history behind each symbol or collection. “Anytime I wear something African or inspired by the culture I wear them with pride so I want anyone who wears my pieces to be proud of their African heritage.” States Boakye. Each watch comes with a one-year warranty to guarantee quality.

Watch designs come in styles for both men and women. The Navy Veteran wants to see more people of color all around the world enjoy and connect to pieces of the culture through fashion. For every purchase with Spintex, they donate a percentage of the profit to the NGO to support children in Ghana to attend school.

About Spintex

Spintex is an African inspired brand owned by Prince Boakye. Our goal is to create something that represents Africa’s beautiful culture through watches using African symbols and designs which have purposeful meanings. These watches are made with elegance and minimalism yet luxury and eco-friendly. Each watch in the collection will have an African Symbol dedicated to it and will be the logo on the same collection. Spintex aspires to express love for African culture through fashion.