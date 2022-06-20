Single Channel Switch with Touch Sensitive Display and 8-Hour Programmable Timer for Easy Management of Ethernet RJ45 Devices



The Touch Sensitive Display Control allows the user to set the connection time interval and view the status of whether the powered device is connected or disconnected to the service device. This Display also permits the user to manually set a programmable timer for a connection time interval of up to 8 hours long. The programmable timer will display the time ticking down in hours, minutes, and seconds on the screen. In the Disconnected position, power and data from the source device, the A port, are physically disconnected from the COM port. The Default position of the switch is in the Disconnected (offline) position, while the Switch is in the Connected (online) position when the countdown timer is activated and counting down. Once the countdown timer is discontinued via front panel touchscreen, the unit switches back to OFFLINE position.





The Model 7170 possesses a UL certified 100VAC-240VAC, 50Hz-60Hz wall mount power module included with the unit supplies 12 VDC, 500 mA to the unit. It has a 2-prong, US, non-polarized plug so there is a wide range power option available in place of the standard power module. This feature means the product can also be used for international applications.





The Model 7170 switch electronics are neatly enclosed in a wall box with dimensions of 7.95 Wx2.87 H x7.24 D (48.3 x 4.4 x 21.0 cm) and weighs approximately 1.6 lbs (0.8 kg). Its configuration makes it easy to install in new or newly constructed walls.





For more information on the Model 7170

