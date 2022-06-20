Samsung Electronics Extends 2022 ViewFinity Lineup To Empower Creative Professionals To Achieve More

Samsung sets a new benchmark for high resolution monitors with Worlds First UL verified Glare Free Matte Display

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of ViewFinity S8 (Model Name: S80PB), a high resolution monitor specialized for creative professionals including content creators, graphic designers and more. ViewFinity, a portmanteau of View and Infinity is the new name for Samsungs high resolution monitor lineup, meaning The Value of Infinite Viewing Experience, and showcases Samsungs ambition to establish a new benchmark for high resolution monitors.





ViewFinity is the summation of Samsungs goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work, said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. We are proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.





The Samsung ViewFinity S8 is available in 32 and 27 models to give high performance in the most popular screen sizes. Pro-grade UHD resolution is combined with a wide color gamut up to 98% of DCI-P3 and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) DisplayHDR 6001 for more range, accuracy and nuance. Professional factory calibration ensures up to one billion colors are projected in crystal clarity on the IPS panel, which creates vibrant color reproduction and contrast while working on the most complex visual and design projects.





Moreover, Samsung ViewFinity S8 received the PANTONE Validated2 recognition in display from PANTONE3  meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades which can be found in the PANTONE SkinTone Guide.





As the worlds first UL4 verified Glare Free monitor, Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood to provide a distraction-free working environment. This is enhanced by the wide viewing angle allowing users to see images clearly from any angle. Plus, ViewFinity S8 earned the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category in recognition of Samsungs ongoing efforts to deliver considerable benefits to its customers.





Samsung has developed and applied a new material, made with repurposed ocean-bound plastics, to the ViewFinity S8 to reduce marine waste and minimize the environmental footprint while using more recycled plastics to produce its display products than it did in 2021. Samsungs Eco Savings Plus technology also reduces pixel brightness in sections of an image with black pixels for up to a 10% reduction in power consumption. In fact, ViewFinity S8 is TCO Certified5 for its product design based on specific social and environmental responsibility requirements, as its product lifecycle also contributes to the circular economy.





The ViewFinity S8 offers increased functionality to create efficient workflows. It can be used as an all-in-one dock for desktops or laptops for simplified workstations at home or the office. Also, users can connect the monitor with a single USB Type-C cable enables display signals, 10Gbps data transfers, fast internet speeds via an Ethernet6 connection and fast charging with up to 90W power. The VESA-compatible design maximizes space efficiency, allowing users to adjust, tilt, swivel and pivot the monitor into the perfect ergonomic position. Furthermore, the ViewFinity S8 offers certification from TÜV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care, Adaptive Picture for optimized quality in any viewing environment, Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology.





The ViewFinity monitors include the newly released models and nine other products with QHD or higher resolution  2022 models (S80PB, S61B) and 2021 models (S95UA, S80UA, S80A, S70A, S65UA, S60UA, S60A).





Samsungs new high resolution monitor, ViewFinity S8, will be available globally from the end of June, with launch schedules varying by region.





For more information, including local market availability, please visit: Samsung ViewFinity.





Specifications





Model : S80PB





Display Screen Size : 32, 27



Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)



Panel type: IPS



Color Gamut (DCI Coverage) : DCI-P3 98%



HDR : 32  HDR600, 27  HDR400



Peak Brightness (Typical) : 32  600 cd/㎡, 27  400 cd/㎡



Response Time : 5ms (GtG)



Contrast Ratio : 1,000:1 (Typ.)



Viewing Angle : 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)



Color Support (16.7M/1B) : Max 1.07B





Features Intelligent Eye care: Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free



Picture-In-Picture: Yes



Picture-By-Picture : Yes



Stand Type: HAS (Height Adjustable Stand)



Tilt / Swivel / Pivot : Yes



Wall Mount : 100×100





Interface Connectivity: 1 Display Port / 1 HDMI / 1 USB-C / USB Hub 3.0 (3 Dn) *USB-C Charging Power: Max 90W



Ethernet(LAN): 1 EA





Recognitions UL-verified Glare Free: Yes



PANTONE-validated: Yes (PANTONE Validated, PANTONE SkinTone Validated)



TUV-certified: Yes (GS / Low Blue Light / Flicker free)



TCO 9.0-certified: Yes



EPEAT-certified: Yes



Energy Star-certified: Yes





1 VESA Display HDR 600 available on the 32-inch version. 27-inch model supports VESA Display HDR 400.



2 PANTONE Validated and PANTONE SkinTone Validated.



3 PANTONE is the global authority on color and creator of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) and PANTONE SkinTone colors.



4 UL, LLC is a global safety certification company operating the standards for safety, security, sustainability.



5 TCO Certified, generation 9. TCO Certified is a global sustainability certification for IT products, available for computers, mobile devices, display products and data center products. Criteria cover both social and environmental sustainability and enable circular solutions. Compliance with criteria is independently verified. TCO Certified is a third-party certification in accordance with ISO 14024.



6 Requires ViewFinity to be plugged into internet modem via a LAN cable. Internet speeds vary by provider and region.















