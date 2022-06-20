2.4 Days: Average Time to Deliver Mail and Packages Across Nation

WASHINGTON – WEBWIRE – Monday, June 20, 2022







The United States Postal Service reported new delivery performance metrics for the fiscal third quarter through June 10 showing continued high-performance across First-Class Mail, Marketing Mail and Periodicals.





For the third quarter to date, more than 93 percent of First-Class Mail was delivered on-time each week. For the past fifteen weeks, more than 93 percent of Marketing Mail was delivered on-time. Through the first eleven weeks of the third quarter, the average time for the Postal Service to deliver a mailpiece or package across the nation was 2.4 days.





Third quarter service performance scores covering April 1 through June 10 included:

94.8 percent of Marketing Mail delivered on time against the USPS service standard, an increase of 2.6 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter. Periodicals: 86.5 percent of Periodicals delivered on time against the USPS service standard, an improvement of 5.1 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter.

One of the goals of Delivering for America, the Postal Services 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, is to meet or exceed 95 percent on-time service performance for all mail and shipping products once all elements of the plan are implemented. Service performance is defined by the Postal Service as the time it takes to deliver a mailpiece or package from its acceptance into our system through its delivery, as measured against published service standards.





The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.