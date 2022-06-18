Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Manual Data Migration to Using Dell Data Migration Services

Moving data from a legacy environment to a new Dell PowerStore array can seem a daunting task. Administrators can choose to plan and complete the migration manually, or engage Dell Data Migration Services. Principled Technologies (PT) completed a file and block migration from a legacy Linux environment both 1) manually and 2) using Dell Data Migration Services and compared the two experiences.

According to the report, “Compared to our example manual migration, using Data Migration Services reduced infrastructure downtime by 99.5 percent and helped to ensure we planned the details of data migration, including preserving important user permissions. Dell Data Migration Services can provide you with a straightforward path out of the migration maze by employing careful planning and minimizing downtime to achieve a successful migration.”

To learn more about how Dell Data Migration Services can ease the migration process, read the full report at https://facts.pt/CbS3bgW.

