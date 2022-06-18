Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “Sola Anima Solis: The Only Soul of the Sun” by A. M. Kent

About Sola Anima Solis: The Only Soul of the Sun

Three short philosophical tales explore three different themes, the soul, loneliness and finally the sun.

The first tale is of a stoic old sea captain who is hardened through many battles, with only the liquid beneath his vessel to comfort him. The captain finds a patch of silver light emanating from the ocean amongst a storm, he delves into the light to find great or terrible things.

The second, a boy locked away in a dungeon, with nothing but his own personal guards carved into the cold stone walls beside him for comfort, is visited by a giant serpent that promises him freedom.

The final tale is of the sun that is set to explode, as the final iteration of humanity worships it as their God, beings from all crevasses of the cosmos have taken note and travel to see the great spectacle.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (56 pages)

Dimensions 14.0 x 0.4 x 21.6 cm

ISBN-13 978-1800943421

Kindle eBook ASIN B0B2N22Y5H

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SOLIS

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

