Eastvantage Engages Seasoned Executive for Its US Market Growth Plans

Eastvantage is pleased to announce Vijay Bhasker Reddy’s (VBR) engagement as Business Strategy Advisor – IT for the US market. New York-based VBR will provide strategy and guidance for the diversification of Eastvantage in North America.

VBR has over 30 years of experience managing large service organizations, including leading global projects across multiple industries with Intelenet Americas, Standard Chartered, DELL, and GE Capital. Having built an extensive network throughout his career, he is well-suited to position EV as a serious contender in the US Managed Services market.

VBR joined Eastvantage on June 1, following the company’s launching of a technology hub in India and another delivery center in the Philippines. Since Q4 2021, the company has been steadily expanding its delivery capabilities in line with the increasing demand for its IT Managed Services.

“We are scaling up our capabilities simultaneous with the strengthening of our brand positioning. We believe we are now well-poised to pursue our US expansion plans, and we are confident that VBR can greatly help us attain that goal,” said Kamal Asarpota, CEO of Eastvantage.

Eastvantage has seen a 70% client growth and a significant growth in revenue year on year and is set to become a bigger player in the Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) industry.

