MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Proudly Received Traveloka Review Award 2022

The award reflects the high scores and ranking on the Traveloka site that the resort obtained from creating exceptional experiences and bringing the great satisfaction for guests who stayed in the venue during their visit to the coastal city of Nha Trang of Khanh Hoa province.

Although it was in the COVID pandemic the resort has made its utmost efforts to be a place of choice for ultimate comfort and long-lasting memories.

Traveloka is an Indonesian unicorn company that provides online airline ticketing and hotel booking services, and it presently has a strong presence in Southeast Asia and Australia. It recently expanded to offer lifestyle products and services, such as attraction tickets, activities, car rental, and restaurant vouchers and is now becoming a powerful giant in these fields.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experiences based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an “oasis” nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.