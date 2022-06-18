Hong Kong – SFH pays home visits under Celebrations for All project in Tai Po District (with photos/video)

SFH pays home visits under Celebrations for All project in Tai Po District (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, attended the launch ceremony of the Celebrations for All project and paid home visits in Tai Po District today (June 18). Gift packs were distributed to elderly persons and families with special needs to show care and love in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).





After attending the launch ceremony of the Celebrations for All project in Tai Po District at Luen Yick Fishermen Village, Professor Chan visited elderly persons and families with special needs at Luen Yick Fishermen Village and Sam Mun Tsai San Tsuen to distribute gift packs to extend warm regards. The District Officer (Tai Po), Ms Eunice Chan, accompanied Professor Chan.





She also took the opportunity to call on the residents to observe epidemic control measures and receive COVID-19 vaccination amid the epidemic in order to create favourable conditions together with the Government for launching various events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.





Professor Chan expressed heartfelt gratitude to welfare organisations and local groups in Tai Po that have offered full support to the project by sending volunteers to distribute gift packs to families with special needs to extend warm regards.





The Celebrations for All project is one of the major events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR. With funding from the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the project has been implemented by the 18 District Offices under the Home Affairs Department together with non-governmental organisations and community organisations in the districts to spread the joy of the anniversary to the underprivileged.