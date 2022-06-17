Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production in June and July

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

We have decided to suspend operations at some of our domestic plants from June 17 (Friday) due to low attendance caused by a COVID-19 outbreak at one of our suppliers, and a shortage of parts supply caused by a production equipment defect at another supplier. The suspension plan this time is in addition to the recent announcement (Adjustments to domestic production in June).

As a result of those suspensions, the number of units affected will be approximately 40,000 and the global production plan for June is revised to be approximately 750,000 units from the original plan (approx. 800,000 units). The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged (approx. 9.7 million).

The global production plan for July will be announced at a later date.

As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower. However, we will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production, and continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

For the suspension schedule of domestic operations in June and July, please visit the link: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37473329.html













Topic: Press release summary



