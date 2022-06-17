Clarity Ponds offering free phone consultations for natural water features design & creation.

When Josh Hetley had the task of maintaining the water garden on display at the local Garden Center, he first developed profound regard for the serenity and calmness that a water feature might provide. He was captivated and eventually built his fantasy pond and raised koi on his property.

Clarity Ponds wants to hear what you have to say. Their clients’ relationship is a true collaboration. They take your vision and make it happen in your backyard.

They will educate you about our products so that you may select the pond, waterfall, or fountain that best suits your objectives. They’re passionate about assisting people in building their water-scape paradise. If you need help designing, they can make suggestions and offer their expertise to ensure your project is completed to your satisfaction.

Clarity Ponds also offers a full line of water gardening supplies to make your pond maintenance simple and easy. You’ll be impressed with the variety of items they offer to make your pond keeping enjoyable.

As a complete pond builder in Metro St. Louis, Clarity Ponds can help you with any size pond, from the smallest fountain to an elaborate naturalistic pond and waterfall. They also offer services to keep your pond looking great all year long. The staff at Clarity Ponds aims to your satisfaction and will work with you to create a water feature that you’ll enjoy for years to come.

If you appreciate nature, you will love the beauty and serenity of a pond or water feature that Clarity Ponds can create for you. The best pond installer in Metro St. Louis will suggest the right plants and accessories for your project. They have a fully stocked retail store to serve your needs if you need filtration solutions or other water gardening supplies.

When it comes to water features designers and builders in Metro St. Louis, nobody does it better than Clarity Ponds. Let them turn your backyard into an oasis that you can enjoy every day. They’re offering free phone consultations to discuss your natural water feature design and Creation. If you’re interested to learn more, hit the following link: https://clarityponds.com/.

About Clarity Ponds

Clarity Ponds is the St. Louis area’s premier designer and builder of ponds, streams, waterfalls, fountains, and water features. Based in Highland, IL they offer new design, repair, and pond maintenance.