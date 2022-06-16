Steel Minister Inaugurates First Six – lane Highway Road made of Steel Slag at Surat, Gujarat





Union Minister of Steel Sh. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh today inaugurated the first six lane highway road made by using Steel Slag at Surat, Gujrat to connect the port with the city. While inaugurating the road, the Minister impressed upon the need to promote circular economy and resource efficiency by converting all waste into wealth.









Recalling the words of the Prime Minister in his 15th August 2021 speech, Minister Sh Singh made special reference on the need to promote circular economy as the world is witnessing depletion of all types of natural resources. In such a scenario, circular economy is the demand of the hour and need to be made mandatory as a part of our lives. The road constructed by 100% use of steel processed slag is a real example of converting waste into wealth and improving sustainability of steel plants, he added. The Minister further said that the use of such material in road construction shall not only Increase durability but also help in reducing the cost of construction as slag-based materials are having better properties than natural aggregates. The experience gained from this road shall be utilized for developing detailed guidelines for widespread usages of steel slag in construction.













The Steel Minister further said that his Ministry is exploring all other options to utilize such materials in road construction, agriculture as a replacement to soil nutrients and fertilizers, ballast for railways and making green cement. Steel Ministry has already awarded several R&D projects for utilization of different types of slags generated during manufacturing of steel and majority of which are being considered as a liability. The road constructed by using steel slag is also part of the R&D project sponsored by the Ministry along with other major steel players.









The use of steel slag in road construction shall address the shortage of natural aggregates in the country as the production of steel slag in the country from different process routes is likely to increase from present by 2030.





