Mineral Production Goes up by 7.8 % in April, 2022





The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of April, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 116.0, was 7.8% higher as compared to the level in the month of April, 2021. As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), production level of important minerals in April, 2022 were: Coal 665 lakh tonnes, Lignite 40 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2748 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2054 thousand tonnes, Chromite 455 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 8 thousand tonnes , Gold 111 kg, Iron ore 218 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 248 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 124 thousand tonnes, Limestone 343 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 120 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 2 carat.





The production of important minerals showing positive growth during April, 2022 over April, 2021 include: Magnesite (44.3%), Manganese ore (28.9%), Coal (28.8%), Lignite (28.4%), Bauxite (18.5%), Zinc conc (10.5%), Natural Gas (U) (6.4%), and Phosphorite (0.5%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Petroleum (crude) (0.9%), Limestone (-2.7%), Copper conc (-4.2%), Iron Ore (-5.6%), Lead conc (-11.2%), Chromite (-16.1%), and Gold (-22.4%)





