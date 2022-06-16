Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Dale Fields as Chief Executive Officer, USA for Jmatek



Dale has an extensive background in HVAC leadership and management, including work with LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, and Barksdale Control Products. He most recently held the position of Director of Water Heating Division with Rheem Manufacturing. Dale received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Southern University and his MBA from Pepperdine University.





About Jmatek



Jmatek is a multi-national company offering market-leading home comfort and energy efficiency products that are innovative and appealing in style to modern-day consumers. Since its founding in 2007, Jmatek has grown to be a globally recognized leader in Evaporative Air Coolers and Portable Air Conditioners. In recent years, the Group has launched many new innovative products including IoT enabled Dehumidifiers and Outdoor Evaporative Air Coolers for residential and restaurant applications. With a strong patent-holding technology advantage and with a world-class brand partner in Honeywell, the company is poised for tremendous growth in the U.S. and North America.





About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual Whos Who of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best Completion and Retention Rates in the industry. We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.





